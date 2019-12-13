Anarchism is Movement
by Tomás Ibáñez
with foreword by Peter Gelderloos
Freedom Press, 2019, 150pp, £7.50.
The child of Spanish anarchist revolutionaries who fled to France in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, Tomás Ibáñez was an influential participant in the Paris 1968 student uprising — being one of two people who created the famous Ⓐ symbol which is now so synonymous with anarchism. In the 1970s-80s he was also active in the rebirth of Spanish anarchism following the death of dictator Francisco Franco, and has since become a respected and prolific author on the subject. After a lifetime of struggle, Anarchism is Movement distills his thoughts on anarchism in times to come, considering the philosophy as a uniquely flexible political strand.
In his foreword, Peter Gelderloos notes :
“Ibáñez embraces change, he identifies the ideas that hold us back, without ever abandoning that which would constitute the spirit of anarchism, if he believed in such a thing : the hopeful, bold, utopian, practical struggle against domination.”
